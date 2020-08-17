Argentina files amended bond restructuring offer with SEC

adds statement from economy ministry

LONDON/BUENOS AIRES, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government filed its amended bond restructuring offer to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, confirming creditors have until Aug. 28 to approve a deal.

The government already published the proposal in the official gazette on Sunday after an official decree on Saturday night approved a second round of amendments to the government’s initial offer made back in April, moving further along in its efforts to clinch an agreement.

The country "encourages all investors to consider the revised terms and conditions of its invitation and join in creating a sustainable path for the recovery of Argentina's economy," economy ministry said in a statement.

The result of the offer would be announced on August 31 or as soon as possible thereafter, the ministry said, adding it expected execution, the effective date, and the settlement date to be around September 4.

Argentina and its main creditor groups reached an agreement in principle on Aug. 4 to restructure some $65 billion in distressed sovereign bonds after lengthy negotiations, breaking an impasse that had threatened to derail the talks.

Separately, Buenos Aires - Argentina's richest and most populous province - on Monday extended a deadline for its own $7 billion debt restructuring until Sept. 11, the local government said in a statement.

