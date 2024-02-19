Argentina February inflation to be "closer to 10%, than to 20%" -economy minister

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Argentina Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on Monday that the South American nation's monthly inflation in February will be closer to 10% than to 20%.

Annual inflation in Argentina recently reached 254% as the monthly figure has topped 20%.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

