Argentina February inflation to be "closer to 10%, than to 20%" -economy minister

Credit: REUTERS/MARTIN COSSARINI

February 19, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Written by Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Argentina Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on Monday that the South American nation's monthly inflation in February will be closer to 10% than to 20%.

Annual inflation in Argentina recently reached 254% as the monthly figure has topped 20%.

