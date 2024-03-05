News & Insights

World Markets

Argentina farmlands to see drier autumn as El Nino fades, says grains exchange

Credit: REUTERS/Miguel Lo Bianco

March 05, 2024 — 09:11 pm EST

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, March 5 (Reuters) - Rainfall in Argentina is set to become less frequent as the El Nino weather phenomenon subsides, giving way to a drier autumn and the possibility of a La Nina climate pattern, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Tuesday.

Argentina is a key global food exporter, and output in the current 2023/24 season has benefited from higher-than-usual rainfall drive by El Nino.

But El Nino is in its "dissipation stage," which will "give way to the development of a new state of the climate system," the grains exchange said in its monthly climate report.

Abundant rains last month boosted many soybean and corn lots currently in development stages. Their harvest begins in April, while the planting of wheat, one of the first crops in Argentina's 2024/25, kicks off in May.

El Nino's benefits, however, could be followed by the weather pattern's counterpart, La Nina, which can bring cooler and drier conditions, the exchange said.

Unlike El Nino, La Nina decreases precipitation. In the 2022/23 season, Argentina suffered the worst drought in official records under La Nina conditions.

The exchange currently forecasts Argentina's 2023/24 soybean crop production at 52.5 million metric tons, with the corn crop seen at 56.5 million tons.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.