Argentina farmers stall soy sales with eye on newly-elected Milei, traders say

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Argentine grains traders said on Tuesday that the country's farmers were holding back soy sales and would likely keep doing so ahead of the mid-December inauguration of President-elect Javier Milei, who has pledged to cut taxes and weaken the peso.

The South American country is normally the world's top exporter of processed soy and in the top three for corn, though its most recent harvest was battered by the worst drought in decades, already leaving a domestic shortage of supply.

Milei, a libertarian economist who wants to dollarize the economy, eliminate the central bank and dramatically reduce the role of the state, was elected president on Sunday, defeating Peronist economy chief Sergio Massa.

He has said he will eliminate the current tax on grains and meat exports, something farmers have long asked for, and rapidly undo capital controls that keep the exchange rate artificially strong, a move which would lead to a sharp peso devaluation.

There does, however, remain uncertainty about how and when Milei will be able to implement his plans.

"We're likely to go through a cycle where producers show great caution when making decisions," Ariel Tejera, head of the market analysis department at grain brokerage Grassi SA, in the farming city of Rosario, told Reuters.

"We will probably continue like this until the new government implements its plans," said Grassi, who explained that unknowns regarding the exchange rate were key.

The official exchange rate is now at 356 pesos per dollar, while in parallel markets dollars trade at over 1,000 pesos. That hurts grains exporters who have to bring most of their overseas sales back to Argentina at the official rate.

"The prospect of devaluation and hopes for tax cuts are in play," said Guillermo Moulia, an independent grain trader from Rosario. "Things aren't moving too much now as producers prefer to hold onto their grains."

On Tuesday, the government temporarily extended an exchange rate benefit for exporters, giving them a better rate than the official one, though only on half their sales.

However, the head of investigations for the Rosario grains broker Enrique Zeni & CIA, Eugenio Irazuegui, said that the official measure was not having much effect.

"So far, purchase offers from factories and exports are very limited," he said. "It is likely that, only with a reduction in the exchange gap and less (or no) intervention in the markets, sales will come back to normal levels for the time of year."

