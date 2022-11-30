World Markets

Argentina farmers soybean sales nearly double, exchange says

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

November 30, 2022 — 10:18 am EST

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers nearly doubled soybean sales on Tuesday from the day before, the major Buenos Aires grains exchange said, after a preferential exchange rate went into effect for exports of the cash crop.

Soy producers sold 567,815 tonnes of the 2021/22 soybean harvest, exceeding the two-month high of 298,911 tonnes sold Monday.

The new policy, which allows farmers to settle sales for 230 pesos per dollar, nearly 40% above the official rate, boosted sales from the 78,303 tonnes sold Friday, the exchange said.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

