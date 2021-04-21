Argentina farmers seen planting 6.5 mln hectares with 2021/22 wheat - exchange

Adds quote from re

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers are expected to plant 6.5 million hectares with 2021/22 wheat, unchanged from the previous season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Wednesday.

Argentine wheat sowing starts in May. Harvesting ends in January.

Good international grain prices "support a planting intention similar to that of last year. That is to say: an area of 6.5 million hectares," the exchange said in its first wheat forecast of the season.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

