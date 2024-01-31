Argentina farm regions set for heat wave, then scattered rains: grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Argentina's farm regions are set for a heat wave over the next week, followed by rains that will douse the northern, western and southern regions, but largely miss the center-east zone, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday.

"The outlook will start with winds from the tropics, raising the temperature to above normal in most of the agricultural area," the exchange said in its weather report covering the first week of February.

"Towards the end of the outlook, a storm front will produce moderate to abundant rains over the north, west and south of the farming area, but without reaching much of the center and east."

Argentina, one of the world's top exporters of processed soy, the No. 3 for corn, and an important wheat supplier, is recovering from a drought-hit campaign last year, with better rains so far this season helping push up harvest forecasts.

However, the grains exchanges have warned that recent boosts to their production forecasts for corn and soy could be reversed without good rainfall in the weeks ahead.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

