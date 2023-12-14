Argentina farm groups say oppose grains tax hikes; analyzing measures

Adds comments from CRA, other farm associations

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentine farm associations met with the new government on Thursday to analyze planned tax hikes that would affect exports of corn and wheat, several of the agricultural groups announced, with most adding that the measure would hurt local producers.

The Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA) said on X, formerly Twitter, that it had met the government but "flatly rejected" a plan that would raise levies to 15%. Wheat and corn exports are currently taxed at 12%. Soybeans are already taxed at 33%.

"We express clearly our rejection of the taxes, since among other negative aspects, they mean a death blow to regional economies," CRA said.

"However, honoring consensus as a tool of democratic construction, we will participate in the technical and political dialogue groups that will analyze the measures."

Argentina's new government of libertarian President Javier Milei is looking raise export taxes to 15% on some grains, Reuters reported on Wednesday, as it seeks funds to help dig out of the country's worst economic crisis in two decades.

The South American country is a top exporter of processed soyoil and meal, the No. 3 for corn and an important wheat producer. The government is battling to replenish net foreign currency reserves analysts estimate at $10 billion in the red.

CONINAGRO, another major local farm association, said in a post on X that it had met with the government to analyze the measures, sharing a quote saying tax hikes would badly hurt producers and adding it had given feedback on the measures.

