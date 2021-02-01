Argentina farm exports rebound in January after strikes lifted

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's farm exports rose 32.63% year-on-year in January after strikes and standoffs with unions had snarled shipments at the end of last year before agreements were struck, the CIARA-CEC chamber of crushers and exporters said on Monday.

The chamber, which brings together companies that represent 40% of Argentina's grains exports, said that $2.14 billion of trade was settled in the first month of the year, a rise of 26.6% compared with December.

"This result was due to the fact that in January there was a release of shipments of agro-industrial products abroad, which had been delayed by the various union conflicts that occurred during December and part of January," CIARA-CEC said.

"The amount settled last month is the highest of any January in the last 18 years since 2003, except for 2016," it added.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy oil and meal and a major producer of wheat and corn.

(Reporting by Walter Bianch, writing by Adam Jourdan, editing by Larry King)

