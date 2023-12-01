Argentina farm export revenue down 41% in November, chamber says

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Argentine farm exports brought in some $1 billion in November, a 41% fall from the same month last year, industry group CIARA-CEC said on Friday, as a severe drought takes its toll on shipments and farmers refrain from selling amid political uncertainties.

Argentina is normally the top global exporter of processed soy oil and meal, the No. 3 for corn and a major producer of wheat, but faced a major drought in 2023 and in November elected as its next president a radical libertarian pledging a "shock therapy" to heal an embattled economy.

Reuters reported last month that grains trade in the country was largely "paralyzed" by a lack of soybeans due to drought and farmers holding onto produce, anticipating a devaluation of the peso under President-elect Javier Milei.

CIARA-CEC confirmed in a statement the November downturn was the result of drought and the electoral process, "which always conditions the grain market," although noting that money from exports was still up from the $743.5 million seen in October.

The combined oilseed industry and grains export chambers added that exports in the first eleven months of the year were down 50% from the same period in 2022 to about $18.2 billion.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

