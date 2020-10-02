World Markets

Argentina farm body slams government over 'insufficient' grains tax cuts

Adam Jourdan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's main farm association group slammed the government's measures to lower export taxes on grains and other products as "insufficient" and said that the moves did not address the issues facing farmers amid a wider economic crisis.

The South American country's center-left government said on Thursday it would reduce the export levy on soybeans, soymeal and soyoil by 3 percentage points to help stimulate stalled sales and bring in much-needed foreign currency.

Farmers in the country, the world's top exporter of processed soy, have held back on sales of their soy harvests, a concern for the government with foreign currency reserves dwindling amid the coronavirus pandemic and low confidence in the peso.

The Liaison Commission of Agricultural Entities, which includes the four main farming bodies, said the plans were "isolated measures, which look like patches" rather than laying out any more comprehensive policies.

"The lack of dollars is a consequence of the terrible export policies that have been taken, looking only at tax collection and discouraging growth of exportable production," it said in a statement, adding it had not been consulted on the measures.

It said that the temporary reduction of some tax points did not solve the situation and was little help to farmers themselves, who have cautioned that many of the benefits will be soaked up by the grain processors rather than growers.

