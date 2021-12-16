Argentina farm belt set for high temperatures, then rain - exchange

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's central farm belt is set for very high temperatures in the coming days, followed by moderate to heavy rains, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, after it warned recently about the impact of expected dry weather on production.

The South American nation is the world's leading exporter of processed soy oil and soymeal, the no. 2 global exporter of corn, and a major producer of wheat and barley.

Farmers in the country are entering the southern hemisphere summer amid a La Niña climate phenomenon, which reduces the level of rainfall in the main farming region of the country.

The Buenos Aires exchange said earlier this week that likely dry weather over the next few months, with lower-than-normal rainfall, posed a "big challenge" for soybean and corn production.

"Most of the Pampeana Region (central farm belt) and most of Uruguay will observe maximum temperatures between 35-40 degrees Celsius," the exchange said in its weekly weather report.

The warm period would be followed by rainfall of between 10 and 50 millimeters in the region, while parts of the northwest of the country, which has suffered a prolonged absence of rain, would report more than 100 millimeters, the entity said.

Although the La Niña phenomenon has been around for months, key farming regions have received good rains so far this season. The Buenos Aires exchange estimates record corn and wheat harvests of 57 million and 21 million tonnes, respectively.

The entity projects a 44 million tonne harvest of soybeans.

