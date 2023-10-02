Argentina extends soy export incentives to shore up foreign reserves

Adds detail on soy sales, output in paragraphs 5-6

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said on Monday it will extend a program to boost grain exports to shore up the country's meager foreign reserves, as it looks to meet International Monetary Fundtargets amid an economic crisis.

A decree published in the official gazette noted that it was extending the Export Increase Program (PIE), launched on Sept. 4, to Oct. 25to help "strengthen the reserves of Argentina's central bank."

Under the program, Argentine agro-export firms can swap 25% of the foreign currency they make on alternative exchange markets that offer better rates than the official rate, which in August was frozen at 350 pesos per dollar.

The remaining 75% must be exchanged at the official rate.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Monday that the PIE boosted last month's soy sales in Argentina by 5.1 million metric tons.

The 2022/23 harvest produced an estimated 25 million tons, the government said, down from 44 million a year earlier due to the worst drought in 60 years.

The government hopes the better rates will continue to raise domestic prices for soybeans and add more commercial transactions, shoring up foreign reserves with income from more agricultural exports.

Argentina, one of the world's top exporters of soybean oil and meal, has also allowed its oil sector to access more favorable exchange rates.

The South American country is battling triple-digit inflation and a looming recession, striving to salvage a $44 billion loan deal as Argentines prepare to head to the polls this month to elect their next president.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa, the candidate for the ruling Peronist coalition, will compete against former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and ultra-liberal Javier Milei, who is leading the polls.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Alison Williams and Richard Chang)

