Argentina extends maturities of $16.8 bln debt to ease payment crunch

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

January 03, 2023 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy ministry said Tuesday it managed to extend the maturities of around 3 trillion pesos ($16.8 billion) in debt following a debt swap that saw a lot of interest from banking entities.

The bonds, originally slated to mature in the first quarter of 2023, were extended to different points later this and next year, the ministry said in an internal report.

The swap involved 1.1 trillion pesos of debt due in January, 1.2 trillion due in February and 2 trillion pesos due in March, with amortizations of 0.39 trillion pesos, 0.42 trillion and 0.6 trillion pesos, respectively.

This is the third swap operation during the tenure of Economy Minister Sergio Massa amid a severe economic slump fueled by high inflation estimated to have hit around 100% in 2022.

Banks participating in the swap included private Banco Santander BNCTF.PK, Galicia GGAL.BA and Macro BMA.BA, among others.

The next auction of titles in the domestic market is scheduled for January 18.

($1 = 178.3600 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((carolina.pulice@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

