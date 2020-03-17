US Markets

Argentina extends deadline for bondholders to report holdings until March 25 - statement

Argentina's economy ministry said on Tuesday it was extending a deadline for bondholders to report their identities and holdings as part of the country's wider debt restructuring talks until March 25 to get the widest participation possible.

The South American country, which is looking to restructure almost $70 billion in foreign-law bonds, had initially set the cut-off point as March 16. It is racing to agree a deal with creditors by the end of the month, though the process has been impated by the global coronavirus outbreak.

