Argentina extends confidentiality agreements for debt talks by one day -source

Walter Bianchi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

BUENOS AIRES, June 16 (Reuters) - Argentina has extended confidentiality agreements with creditors by one day to allow further negotiations as the two sides seek a last-ditch agreement to restructure around $65 billion in debt.

A source close to the negotiations told Reuters that the nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) would be extended once more, after a previous extension from last Friday to Tuesday.

Argentina’s government is expected to unveil an amended debt restructuring proposal to win over its foreign creditors ahead of a deadline to a reach an agreement that was pushed back on Friday to June 19.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

