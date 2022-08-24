World Markets

Argentina extends biofuel blend rate to avoid gas import increase

Contributor
Maximilian Heath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

The Argentine government on Wednesday extended its 12.5% biodiesel blend rate to avoid fuel import increases, having first increased it in June from 5%.

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 24 - The Argentine government on Wednesday extended its 12.5% biodiesel blend rate to avoid fuel import increases, having first increased it in June from 5%.

Argentina heavily relies on imports to meet its fuel demand, costing it valuable foreign currency, which is already in low supply and which the government is trying to hold on to amid sky-high inflation in the country.

Argentina is also a major exporter of biodiesel, made using locally produced soybean oil.

"We are convinced that we must bet on biofuels, which allow us to save foreign exchange (reserves). That is why we have decided... to extend the cut," said Energy Minister Flavia Royon on Twitter.

Royon did not say how long the 12.5% blend rate would be in effect, and the ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

((M.Heath@thomsonreuters.com; Spanish Edition Desk +562 24374400; Twitter: @ReutersLatam; facebook.com/ReutersLatam/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular