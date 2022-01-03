Argentina exported record $32.8 bln in grains and derivatives in 2021 - CIARA-CEC

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Argentina exported $32.8 billion in grains and their derivatives in 2021, a record amount of earnings since the beginning of this century, the country's CIARA-CEC grains exporters and oilseed crushing chamber said in a report released over the weekend.

Farm-sector export dollars are a key source of revenue for Argentina as it exits a recession that had been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, while average Argentines struggle with inflation running at about 50% per year.

In December alone the sector exported $2.68 billion in grains and derivatives.

Argentina is the world's top supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia. It is also a major exporter or corn, wheat and raw soybeans.

Argentina benefited in 2021 from high grains prices, the chamber said in its report. Challenges included dry weather that had hurt crops and low water levels on the Parana River, the country's main transportation route for grains cargo ships.

