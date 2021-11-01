Argentina exported $2.417 bln in farm products in October - CIARA-CEC

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Argentine exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives totaled $2.417 billion in October, the country's CIARA-CEC chamber of oilseed crushers and export companies said in a report on Monday.

CIARA-CEC said the amount of exports represented a decrease of 1% compared with the previous month and an increase of 40.8% compared to the same month last year.

"The amount from October is a record for that month since the beginning of this century," the chamber said in the report.

Argentina is the world's leading supplier of soymeal, used from Europe to Southeast Asia to fatten hogs and poultry.

CIARA-CEC said $28.087 billion in accumulated agro-export revenue was earned in the first 10 months of the year.

"The main factor was the sustained growth of international prices, which compensated for the lower quantity of exports measured in tonnes. This performance was achieved despite the notable disruptions caused by the lower water levels of the Parana River," Argentina's primary grains thoroughfare.

Dry weather in southern Brazil, where the Parana originates, has forced exporters to load less onto cargo ships at the ports of Rosario, the country's key grains hub.

Revenue from grains exports is a key source of revenue for the government as it grapples with high inflation and economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Alison Williams)

