Argentina exported $2.4 bln of grains in January - CIARA-CEC

Contributor
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published

Argentine exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives totaled some $2.4 billion in January, the country's CIARA-CEC chamber of oilseed crushers and export companies said on Tuesday, slightly down versus a month earlier.

In December, the country registered $2.68 billion in grains exports, with a total $32.8 billion in 2021.

The CIARA-CEC chamber said high global prices boosted export values, but the total was capped by lower sales of value-added processed soy and transportation issues due to the low level of the Parana river, an important grains shipment route

Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy oil and soymeal, used from Europe to Southeast Asia to fatten hogs and poultry. The country is also the world's no. 2 exporter of corn, and a major producer of wheat and barley.

The chamber said the oilseed grains complex made up over 40% of the country's total exports.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

