Argentina exported $2 bln in farm products in November - CIARA-CEC

By Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Argentine exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives totaled just over $2 billion in November, the country's CIARA-CEC chamber of oilseed crushers and export companies said in a report on Wednesday, slightly down versus a month earlier.

CIARA-CEC said the amount of exports represented a decrease of 15.4% compared with October, though was up 17.7% versus the year-earlier period.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal, used from Europe to Southeast Asia to fatten hogs and poultry. The country is also a major producer of corn, wheat and barley.

Revenue from grains exports is the key source of foreign currency for Argentina's government as it grapples with high inflation, dwindling reserves and tense negotiations over a new deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

CIARA-CEC said $30.1 billion in accumulated agro-export foreign currency revenue was earned in the first 11 months of the year.

"The strength of international grain prices and persistent demand to replenish stocks led to steady international prices," the entity added.

"However, the amounts are lower than in other campaigns, with surprise union strikes and a very low level of the Paraná River as important obstacles."

Dry weather over the past year in southern Brazil, where the Parana originates, has forced exporters to load less onto cargo ships at the ports of Rosario, the country's key grains hub.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.