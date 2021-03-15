Argentina expects more than 6% growth in industrial output in 2021 - minister

BUENOS AIRES, March 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output should grow more than 6% this year versus 2020 as Latin America's No. 3 economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Minister of Development and Production Matias Kulfas told reporters on Monday.

He said he expected Argentina's economy as a whole to expand 5% to 6% during the year, based on preliminary data and depending on how the novel coronavirus evolves and its impact on growth.

"The change in industrial policy has allowed growth in production and employment at rates above the pre-pandemic period," Kulfas told reporters during a trip to a Toyota automobile plant in Buenos Aires.

The economy has been in recession since 2018. The government shut down wide swathes of the industrial sector about one year ago in reaction to the pandemic. Many restrictions have gradually been lifted in recent months.

Automotive production in the country fell 18.3% last year, according to the Association of Automotive Manufacturers.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

