Argentina expected to send draft bill promoting LNG to Congress -YPF CEO

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producers in Argentina expect the government will send draft legislation for promoting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production to Congress in coming weeks, the chief executive of state-controlled oil company YPF YPFD.BA, Pablo Iuliano, said on Wednesday.

