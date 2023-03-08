US Markets

Argentina exchange slashes soybean, corn harvest forecast amid drought

March 08, 2023 — 05:22 pm EST

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, March 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange cut its forecast for the country's 2022/23 soybean harvest to 27 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 34.5 million tonnes, it said on Wednesday, amid a historic drought.

The corn harvest for the 2022/23 season is now estimated at 35 million tonnes, it added, down from the 42.5 million tonnes previously estimated.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

