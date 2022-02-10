Argentina exchange slashes corn harvest outlook over drought, says rain needed

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange cut its forecast for the country's 2021/22 corn harvest to 51 million tonnes on Thursday, down from its previous estimate of 57 million tonnes due to drought that has singed crops in recent months.

The South American country, the world's second largest exporter of corn and the top seller of processed soybeans, suffered a prolonged drought from December to mid-January and concerns are rising again about a new dry spell.

"The drop in expected yields in the early planted areas of the grain leads us to cut our harvest projection by 6 million tonnes," said the exchange in a weekly report, adding rainfall would be key to maintain the new forecast.

"Rainfall in the remainder of February will be key to sustaining this volume."

Last week, the exchange reduced its estimate for Argentina's soybean crop 2021/22 by 2 million tonnes to 42 million tonnes due to the dry weather at the start of the year.

Argentine farmers have recently completed planting corn and soybeans for the current campaign. They had at one point targeted a record corn crop, that would have helped bring in foreign currency the indebted country sorely needs.

Earlier on Thursday, the rival Rosario exchange, which in January cut its corn harvest outlook to 48 million tonnes, warned of the potential return of a "productive disaster" seen in a major 2018 drought if rains did not pick up this month.

