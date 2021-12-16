Argentina exchange may hike record wheat harvest forecast on high yields

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday it could raise its estimate for the 2021/22 wheat harvest, already at a record 21 million tonnes, thanks to high yields as harvesting of the crop progresses.

The South American country is the world's seventh largest wheat exporter, the top exporter of processed soy and No. 2 for corn. A hike would join the other major Rosario exchange, which has raised its wheat estimate to 22.1 million tonnes.

"The first results (of harvests) show yields that exceed 45 quintals (4.5 tonnes) per hectare, and if these averages are sustained, they would have a positive impact on our production projection," the Buenos Aires exchange said in a weekly report.

It said farmers have already harvested 65% of the 6.6 million hectares dedicated to grain.

While good rainfall has helped wheat, 2021/22 season soybeans and corn are just in the sowing stages and could face a "big challenge" in months ahead with lower-than-normal rainfall expected in the austral summer.

Argentina's central farm belt is set for very high temperatures in coming days, followed by moderate to heavy rains, the exchange also said. It warned recently about the impact of expected dry weather on production.

Farmers in the country are entering the southern hemisphere summer amid a La Niña climate phenomenon, which reduces rainfall in the main farming region.

"Most of the Pampeana Region (central farm belt) and most of Uruguay will observe maximum temperatures between 35-40 degrees Celsius," the exchange said in its weekly weather report.

The warm period would be followed by rainfall of between 10 and 50 millimeters in the region, while parts of the northwest of the country, which has suffered a prolonged absence of rain, would report more than 100 millimeters, the report said.

Although the La Niña phenomenon has been around for months, key farming regions have received good rains so far this season. The Buenos Aires exchange estimates a record corn harvest of 57 million tonnes and 44 million tonnes of soybeans.

According to the crop report on Thursday, producers have planted 47.7% of the estimated area for corn, while soybean planting is 64.7% complete.

