Argentina exchange cuts soy, corn harvest forecasts

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange cut its forecast for the country's 2022/23 soybean harvest to 34.5 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 37 million tonnes, it said on Wednesday, amid a historic drought.

The corn harvest for the 2022/23 season is now estimated at 42.5 million tonnes, it added, down from the 45 million tonnes previously estimated.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

