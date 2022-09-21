Argentina exchange cuts corn, wheat outlook due to drought

Adds context, quote

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its production forecasts for the country's corn and wheat crops on Wednesday as a prolonged drought impacts the major grains-producing country.

September, like July and August, has passed with almost no rain in much of Argentina's main agricultural breadbasket, hitting wheat yields at key moments of development and almost paralyzing the start of corn planting, according to the grains exchange.

In the exchange's monthly report, it estimated corn production from the 2022/2023 harvest to reach 56 million tonnes, below the previous estimate of 58 million tonnes.

In some areas such as Santa Fe's province, wheat per square meter is far less than estimated at the start of the season in May, it added. With that, the estimated area for corn fell to 8 million hectares, from 8.2 million previously estimated.

The exchange forecast the 2022/2023 wheat harvest at 16.5 million tonnes, downfrom 17.7 million tonnes before.

Meanwhile, it increased its forecast for 2022/2023 soybean production at 48 million tonnes, up from the 47 million tonnes previously forecast. Some fields planned to be sown with corn will be planted with soybeans instead, causing an increase in the exchange's estimate for soybeans, with planting set to begin in October.

"Soybeans are adjusted again upwards. This time with 200,000 more hectares that will stop being planted with corn to raise the number of intended soybean plantings to 17.0 million hectares," said the exchange's report.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soybean oil and meal, the third largest exporter of corn, and a key global supplier of wheat.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Leslie Adler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.