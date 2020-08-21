Argentina 'Exchange' creditor group to tender nearly $5 bln in debt swap

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 21 (Reuters) - One of Argentina's main three creditor groups said on Friday that its members had committed to tender nearly $5 billion in the South American country's debt restructuring, putting a firm number to its previous public support for the proposal.

Argentina formally extended its amended $65 billion debt restructuring offer last week, giving creditors until Aug. 28 to accept it. All the main creditor groups have said they support the proposal, giving it a high chance of success.

The Exchange Bondholder Group said in a statement members had committed to tendering nearly $3.7 billion in 'Exchange" bonds and more than $1.1 billion in "Global" bonds on or before Aug. 24, and urged all other creditors to accept the offer.

It pointed out that bondholders who consented by the deadline would receive "additional benefits."

"Bondholders who consent to the exchange prior to the Aug. 28 expiration date will be eligible to receive additional consideration on account of accrued interest and will have greater ability to select the new bonds received," it said.

Argentina's main three groups, including the Exchange group, the largest Ad Hoc group and the Argentina Creditor Committee, all rallied behind the government's debt proposal after a breakthrough in talks at the start of August.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

