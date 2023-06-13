News & Insights

Argentina, EU chiefs sign climate-focused MoU on raw materials

June 13, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by Lucila Sigal for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, June 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's president and the chief of the European Union signed a memorandum of understanding focused on sustainable raw materials value chains on Tuesday during an event in Buenos Aires.

The partnership, signed by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Argentina's Alberto Fernandez, will see cooperation on climate-friendly infrastructure projects as well as new research on raw materials value chains.

"It is a big step forward for the EU's climate ambitions and it is beneficial to Argentina as a key global player in the clean energy transition," von der Leyen said in the statement shortly after.

The agreement also "aims to develop a sustainable raw materials industry, and to support the creation of local added value, quality employment and sustainable and inclusive economic growth."

