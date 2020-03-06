Argentina enjoys boom in local corporate bond issuance

NEW YORK, March 6 (IFR) - Borrowers from Argentina may be shut out of the international capital markets ahead of a multi-billion dollar sovereign debt restructuring, but local corporate bond issuance is booming.

Abundant peso liquidity thanks to capital controls have local investors seeking ways to put their money to work and corporate credit seems like the safest bet.

"Capital controls work as a trap for pesos so there are opportunities for corporates to get good rates from local markets," said Ezequiel Zambaglione, head of strategy at local capital markets firm Balanz.

Over the last month, a string of companies - some of them already known to international investors - have either announced or printed deals locally in pesos and US dollars.

Private banking accounts are largely buying the dollar bonds, while institutional funds are absorbing peso issuance, said Zambaglione.

Large US real-money accounts holding peso-denominated government bonds are also anchoring some of these trades as they look for places to park their money.

Last week, oil firm YPF announced a local bond deal, as did agribusiness firm MSU, biscuit and sweet manufacturer Arcor, and energy company Compania General de Combustibles (CGC).

Other energy credits such as Vista Oil, Pan American Energy and Tecpetrol have also raised funding locally, while the financial arms of John Deere, Toyota Motor and Volkswagen have also announced deals.

"Probably we'll see a larger number of small issuances during the year, as the companies will take the opportunity of collecting cheap peso liquidity from local markets," said Zambaglione.

Some of them have been able to lock in attractive rates. Vista Oil, a special purpose acquisition company started by former YPF CEO Miguel Galuccio, issued a US$73m 2024 bond in February at a rate of 3.50%.

"It lets you buy a dollar bond at the official exchange rate but they are asking you for a lower rate in exchange," said one local banker.

In contrast, YPF's US dollar 8.75% 2024 bond is now trading with double-digit yields in the international secondary market, according to MarketAxess data.

Aside from pricing, some corporates are simply finding it easier to raise money through local bonds even if they have cash they can use offshore.

"For corporates if you have dollars outside the country and you need them to pay bills locally, you don't want to bring back dollars with everyone waiting for the peso to weaken," said Walter Stoeppelwerth, chief investment officer at Portfolio Personal Inversiones in Buenos Aires.

"Dollars are precious and you don't want to use them if you don't have to."

While the deals are small with short tenors, the surge in local activity stands out when coronavirus-induced volatility and an upcoming sovereign debt restructuring have brought other markets to a standstill.

Uncertainty over debt issued by the government - which has already delayed payments on some local law bonds - makes corporate debt an attractive option.

"High-net-worth individuals and treasuries have been tempted to put money to work in high-quality names as they don't have much of an alternative," said a New York-based investor.

Corporate deals are seen as a better option than putting money in bank deposits or debt issued by a sovereign that could ask for a haircut in future.

"Argentina corporates are not very indebted overall and investors believe there is a high willingness to pay," said Stoeppelwerth.

Hopes are that after restructuring the economy can start to grow again or at least open the way for corporates to re-access international capital markets.

"As long as you resolve the sovereign debt (problem) that would make it a lot easier for corporates to tap the international markets even if the Argentine economy is not thriving," said the investor.

(This story will appear in the March 7 issue of IFR Magazine)

((paulj.kilby@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 4733; Reuters Messaging: paulj.kilby.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.