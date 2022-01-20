Argentina ends 2021 with fiscal deficit at 3% of GDP

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Argentina ended 2021 with a primary fiscal deficit of 3% of gross domestic product, the economy ministry said on Thursday, with the country locked in talks with the International Monetary Fund over its economic plans and a new $40 billion deal.

The ministry said that the monthly primary fiscal deficit in December was 496.344 billion pesos ($4.76 billion).

($1 = 104.2100 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

