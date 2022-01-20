US Markets

Argentina ends 2021 with fiscal deficit at 3% of GDP

Contributor
Jorge Iorio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Argentina ended 2021 with a primary fiscal deficit of 3% of gross domestic product, the economy ministry said on Thursday, with the country locked in talks with the International Monetary Fund over its economic plans and a new $40 billion deal.

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Argentina ended 2021 with a primary fiscal deficit of 3% of gross domestic product, the economy ministry said on Thursday, with the country locked in talks with the International Monetary Fund over its economic plans and a new $40 billion deal.

The ministry said that the monthly primary fiscal deficit in December was 496.344 billion pesos ($4.76 billion).

($1 = 104.2100 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular