Argentina economy seen contracting 2.2% in 2019 - Reuters poll

Argentina's economy likely contracted 2.2% in 2019, according to the average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters, underscoring the slowdown in the Latin American country which was hammered by a market crash and spiraling debt crisis last year.

The country, Latin America's third-largest economy, is facing another likely slowdown in 2020, with banks and analysts recently cutting their forecasts for gross domestic product (GDP) amid a global coronavirus pandemic.

"It's highly likely the GDP of our country will continue on a negative trend in the coming years," said consultancy Economía & Regiones, adding this would mean Argentina needing an even higher primary surplus to solve its debt crisis.

The poll of nine local and foreign analysts gave a median estimate of a 2.1% drop for the year. The responses ranged from a maximum drop of 3% to the smallest decline of 1.2%.

Argentina's most recent year of economic growth was in 2017 when it reported an expansion of 2.9%. In 2018 it fell 2.5%.

The major grains-exporting country is mired in economic crisis as it battles to exit from recession and revive economic growth that the government says is essential if it is to be able to pay off its global creditors amid debt restructuring talks.

Argentina's statistics agency INDEC will report the annual GDP data next week, according to its publication calendar.

