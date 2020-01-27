World Markets

Argentina economy minister to meet with IMF officials in NY

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA GREIF

Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman will meet with International Monetary Fund officials in New York on Tuesday, an IMF spokesman said on Monday, as the government continues talks with its biggest creditor ahead of a massive debt restructuring.

