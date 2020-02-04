Culture

Argentina economy minister holds 'very constructive' meeting with IMF chief

Credit: REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman met the head of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva for two-and-a-half hours on Tuesday to discuss the country's economic emergency, the ministry said.

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman met the head of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva for two-and-a-half hours on Tuesday to discuss the country's economic emergency, the ministry said. The financially troubled South American country is revamping its debt as the government tries to jump-start growth while inflation soars above 50%. [nL1N2A407A] "We will continue our conversations with the fund, in a framework of growing mutual understanding," Guzman said in the statement, adding that talks included "policies to resolve Argentina's sovereign debt crisis in a sustainable way." The meeting took place in Rome, ahead of an economists' conference at the Vatican scheduled for Wednesday. "We agreed to continue deepening our dialogue next week, when a technical mission from the IMF will visit Argentina," Guzman said, calling Tuesday's meeting "very constructive". Buenos Aires province narrowly averted default earlier in the day, saying it would make a $277 million payment on a 2021 bond after creditors declined a last-minute appeal to delay it. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ARGENTINA IMF/

