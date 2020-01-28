Argentina Economy Minister Guzman says meeting with IMF officials 'very productive'

Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman said that a meeting with International Monetary Fund officials in New York was "very productive" on Tuesday, and that they discussed debt sustainability and Argentina's economic situation.
