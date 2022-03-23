Argentina economy grew 10.3% in 2021 as pandemic curbs eased
BUENOS AIRES, March 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy expanded 10.3% in 2021 and 8.6% in the final quarter of the year, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, as coronavirus pandemic restrictions were eased.
That was roughly in line with estimates of 10% growth for the year and an 8.7% year-on-year jump in the fourth quarter, according to the median of a Reuters analyst poll.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)
