Argentina economy grew 10.3% in 2021 as pandemic curbs eased

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy expanded 10.3% in 2021 and 8.6% in the final quarter of the year, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, as coronavirus pandemic restrictions were eased.

That was roughly in line with estimates of 10% growth for the year and an 8.7% year-on-year jump in the fourth quarter, according to the median of a Reuters analyst poll.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.