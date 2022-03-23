World Markets

Argentina economy grew 10.3% in 2021 as pandemic curbs eased

Contributor
Jorge Otaola Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu

Argentina's economy expanded 10.3% in 2021 and 8.6% in the final quarter of the year, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, as coronavirus pandemic restrictions were eased.

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy expanded 10.3% in 2021 and 8.6% in the final quarter of the year, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, as coronavirus pandemic restrictions were eased.

That was roughly in line with estimates of 10% growth for the year and an 8.7% year-on-year jump in the fourth quarter, according to the median of a Reuters analyst poll.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

The Latest Developments From the War in Ukraine, If Sanctions are Working

Mar 15, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular