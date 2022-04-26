Argentina economic assumptions can change, program targets unchanged -IMF

April 26 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's assumptions about Argentina's economy are subject to change with the macroeconomic framework, but the targets of the current program between the Fund and the country remain in place, an IMF official said on Tuesday.

"The assumptions could change because of the new macro framework, that comes from the global economy, (or) new shocks," said Ilan Goldfajn, director of the IMF's Western Hemisphere Department.

"The targets are fiscal, and reserves, and structural and those will not change because we have formal objectives and what we need to do is help the authorities prioritize the measures in order to fulfill these targets."

A new $44 billion program for Argentina was approved last month by the IMF's board, which acknowledged it comes with "exceptionally high risks" due in part to spillovers from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Fund then spoke of an early program recalibration and pulled forward the date of the first review from June to May. There is still no set date for next month's visit.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

