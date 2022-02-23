Argentina economic activity up 9.8% in December, beating forecasts

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's economic activity climbed 9.8% in December versus the same period a year earlier, the South American country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, ahead of analyst forecasts amid a rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The monthly rise, above the 8.5% advance predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts, took the annual increase in activity to 10.3%, which the Economy Ministry said was the highest since the current data series began in 2004.

The economic activity index, which was also up 0.9% in December versus the previous month, is a close proxy and early indicator of gross domestic product (GDP).

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.