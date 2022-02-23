US Markets

Argentina economic activity up 9.8% in December, beating forecasts

Contributor
Jorge Iorio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARTIN ACOSTA

Argentina's economic activity climbed 9.8% in December versus the same period a year earlier, the South American country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, ahead of analyst forecasts amid a rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's economic activity climbed 9.8% in December versus the same period a year earlier, the South American country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, ahead of analyst forecasts amid a rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The monthly rise, above the 8.5% advance predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts, took the annual increase in activity to 10.3%, which the Economy Ministry said was the highest since the current data series began in 2004.

The economic activity index, which was also up 0.9% in December versus the previous month, is a close proxy and early indicator of gross domestic product (GDP).

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular