Argentina economic activity plunges 11.5% in March as COVID-19 impact hits
BUENOS AIRES, May 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's economic activity plunged a steep 11.5% in March versus the same period a year earlier, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, underscoring the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on the country's recession-hit economy.
The drop was the steepest monthly fall since 2009.
(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)
