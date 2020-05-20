US Markets

Argentina economic activity plunges 11.5% in March as COVID-19 impact hits

Contributor
Jorge Iorio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Argentina's economic activity plunged a steep 11.5% in March versus the same period a year earlier, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, underscoring the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on the country's recession-hit economy.

BUENOS AIRES, May 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's economic activity plunged a steep 11.5% in March versus the same period a year earlier, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, underscoring the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on the country's recession-hit economy.

The drop was the steepest monthly fall since 2009.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    1 hour ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular