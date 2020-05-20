Argentina economic activity plunges 11.5% in March as COVID-19 impact hits

BUENOS AIRES, May 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's economic activity plunged a steep 11.5% in March versus the same period a year earlier, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, underscoring the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on the country's recession-hit economy.

The drop was the steepest monthly fall since 2009.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

