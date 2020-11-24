Argentina economic activity falls 6.9% in September, beats forecasts

By Jorge Iorio and Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's economic activity dropped 6.9% in September versus the same period a year earlier, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday, far shallower than the decline a month earlier and better than analysts had forecast.

The activity index also showed a 1.9% expansion in the month versus August, the INDEC statistics body added. Activity, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, was down 11.9% in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period of 2019.

The September drop was well ahead of analyst estimates for a 8.6% year-on-year decline, according to a Reuters poll ahead of the release, underscoring how the South American grains producer is slowly reactivating its hard-hit economy.

It was also a sharp improvement versus August's 11.8% drop and the best result since February, before the pandemic hit Argentina and led to a strict lockdown from mid-March.

"In year-on-year terms, it reduced the rate of decline to almost half compared to the previous month," the Economy Ministry said in a statement. "Making it the smallest drop since the beginning of the pandemic."

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

