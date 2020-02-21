World Markets

Argentina economic activity edges down 0.3% in December

Contributor
Jorge Iorio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ENRIQUE MARCARIAN

Argentina's economic activity fell 0.3% year-on-year in December, the country's National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) said on Friday, the fifth straight month of declines as the country grapples to revive growth.

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's economic activity fell 0.3% year-on-year in December, the country's National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) said on Friday, the fifth straight month of declines as the country grapples to revive growth.

A Reuters poll of analysts had estimated an average contraction of 2.1% year-on-year as the country navigates through a serious economic crisis with a tepid economy and stubbornly high inflation that is unlikely to ease soon.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular