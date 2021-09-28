Argentina economic activity beats forecasts in July with 11.7% jump

US Markets

Argentina's economic activity rose 11.7% in July versus the same month a year earlier, the official statistics agency said on Tuesday, comfortably ahead of analyst forecasts.

The indicator, a closely-watched proxy for growth, showed that economic activity also rose 0.8% versus a month earlier in June. A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted an 8.7% year-on-year rise in July.

