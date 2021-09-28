Argentina economic activity beats forecasts in July with 11.7% jump

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's economic activity rose 11.7% in July versus the same month a year earlier, the official statistics agency said on Tuesday, comfortably ahead of analyst forecasts.

The indicator, a closely-watched proxy for growth, showed that economic activity also rose 0.8% versus a month earlier in June. A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted an 8.7% year-on-year rise in July.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.