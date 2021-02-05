Argentina eases rules for exporters raising dollar debt, may help YPF

Adds government source on YPF

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank moved to loosen rules allowing exporters to raise dollar debt abroad in order to deal with debt servicing, a potential boost for firms including energy giant YPF grappling with tough foreign currency restrictions.

The central bank said in a circular that the new rules would allow legal entities to transfer dollars out of Argentina to invest in the notes issued abroad, capped at 25% of the total. The debt would need to have an average maturity of over 5 years.

"If an exporting company issues an ON (negotiable obligation) abroad, a quarter can be subscribed by legal entities that have dollars deposited in this country," a central bank source explained to Reuters.

"That is, they are allowed to transfer those dollars to subscribe that."

Argentine firms, including state energy giant YPF, have been battling to restructure their foreign currency debts, which has been complicated by tough capital controls imposed since late 2019 due to a currency crisis that hit the peso.

An Argentinegovernment source said that the move could help YPF, which is currently battling to win over creditors to a $6.2 billion restructuring with a deadline on Friday. It needs dollars to make upcoming debt repayments and avoid defaulting.

"The idea is to accompany YPF in the strategy that is most convenient for the foreign exchange market and for the company," the government source told Reuters.

YPF, which spearheads development of Argentina's huge Vaca Muerta shale fields, did not have an immediate comment.

The national government restructured some $110 billion in foreign debt with private creditors last year and is now in talks with the International Monetary Fund over a new deal to push back payments on around $44 billion it already borrowed.

