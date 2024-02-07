News & Insights

Argentina dollar bond prices fall after reform bill setback

February 07, 2024 — 08:33 am EST

Written by Rodrigo Campos for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Argentina sovereign dollar bond prices fell on Wednesday after a major economic reform package championed by libertarian President Javier Milei suffered an legislative setback overnight.

Longer-dated maturities took the brunt of the hit with bonds maturing in 2035, 2038 and 2041 all down 0.9 cent, while the 2046 bond fell 0.8 cent to trade at 34.9 cents on the dollar, data from MarketAxess showed. 040114HW3=1M

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
