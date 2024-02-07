Argentina dollar bond prices fall after reform bill setback

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Argentina sovereign dollar bond prices fell on Wednesday after a major economic reform package championed by libertarian President Javier Milei suffered an legislative setback overnight.

Longer-dated maturities took the brunt of the hit with bonds maturing in 2035, 2038 and 2041 all down 0.9 cent, while the 2046 bond fell 0.8 cent to trade at 34.9 cents on the dollar, data from MarketAxess showed. 040114HW3=1M

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by Karin Strohecker)

