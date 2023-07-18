News & Insights

World Markets

Argentina delegation travels to Washington for IMF talks

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

July 18, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, July 18 (Reuters) - A delegation from Argentina's Economy Ministry traveled to Washington early on Tuesday to finalize details on the goals and disbursements involved in a $44 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, a government spokesperson said.

The delegation includes Deputy Economy Minister Gabriel Rubinstein, and top adviser Leonardo Madcur, they said.

Argentina is seeking to alter the goals it had agreed with the IMF and receive more advances this year, as the South American country battles a severe financial crisis that could worsen further due to a lack of international reserves.

The maturity for some $2.6 billion plus interest owed by Argentina to the IMF is coming up at the end of July. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires Editing by Matthew Lewis) ((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ARGENTINA ECONOMY/IMF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.