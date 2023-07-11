News & Insights

Argentina delegation travels to meet with IMF in US -source

July 11, 2023 — 11:08 am EDT

BUENOS AIRES, July 11 (Reuters) - An Argentine team is traveling Tuesday to the U.S. to meet with officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to negotiate terms to relax the agreement between the two, a source at Argentina's economy ministry said.

Argentina, Latin America's third-largest economy, is looking for fresh cash injections through the end of the year and to modify requirements imposed by the IMF under the framework of a $44 billion loan.

The trip comes as Argentina faces an economic crisis, with inflation expected to hit 142% this year and central bank reserves dwindling.

"Yes, a team is traveling (Tuesday)," the source, who is involved in the decision, told Reuters.

