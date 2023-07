BUENOS AIRES, July 11 (Reuters) - An Argentine team is traveling Tuesday to the U.S. to meet with officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a source at Argentina's economy ministry said. (Reporting by Jorge Otoala; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland) ((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ARGENTINA IMF/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.