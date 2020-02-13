World Markets

Argentina debt risk spread widens after Guzman comments on restructuring

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's sovereign debt risk spread over safe-haven U.S. treasuries widened 128 basis points to 2,079 bps on Thursday, according to JP Morgan's Emerging Markets Bond Index-Plus, after a warning on restructuring from the economy minister.

Martin Guzman told Congress late on Wednesday that the country's debt load was unsustainable and a "deep debt restructuring" was on the way.

He warned the process would likely be "frustrating" for bondholders.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi; editing by John Stonestreet)

