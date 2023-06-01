Argentina curbs provinces' FX access to pay back foreign debt

News & Insights

June 01, 2023 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by Eliana Rasewski for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, June 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank issued new regulation on Thursday that will require provinces with foreign currency debt to obtain their own financing for 60% of capital repayments.

The South American country's monetary authority added that the regulation aims to make provincial debt payments "compatible" with the bank's need to manage its foreign currency reserves, according to a statement.

(Reporting by Eliana Rasewski; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

